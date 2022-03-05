Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading Down 1%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 237 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.29). 11,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.50 ($3.32).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.34 million and a P/E ratio of 26.11.

In other Yü Group news, insider Tony Perkins bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £10,665 ($14,309.67).

YÃ¼ Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

