YUMMY (YUMMY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. YUMMY has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $185,874.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.40 or 0.06673501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,351.81 or 0.99838152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002908 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

