Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) to report sales of $203.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.99 million. Chegg reported sales of $198.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $843.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $975.01 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 92,096 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $4,245,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 236,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.74. 2,433,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -341.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $96.94.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

