Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) to report $325.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the highest is $346.60 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $545.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,450,000 shares of company stock worth $4,430,000 over the last ninety days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OPKO Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,716,000 after buying an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after buying an additional 255,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OPKO Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,559,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after buying an additional 724,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,022,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OPK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 2,768,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,313. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.86.
About OPKO Health (Get Rating)
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
