Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) to report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.48). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $578.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

