Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.58. Lovesac posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. lifted their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $40.62 on Monday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $943,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,001 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 15,881 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

