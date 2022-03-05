Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.60 Million

Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will report $393.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Lumentum posted sales of $419.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Lumentum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $93.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.