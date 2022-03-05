Zacks: Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $3.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) to post $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $3.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

