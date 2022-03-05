Zacks: Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 89.41% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 634,200 shares of company stock worth $4,772,205. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,714,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

