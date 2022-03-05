Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Brokerages expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth about $77,003,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 635.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 47,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. 1,986,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,222. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

