Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is ($0.70). Anterix reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

ATEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.50. 74,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.91. Anterix has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

