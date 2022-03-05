Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Will Announce Earnings of $5.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $5.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.03. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $21.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.75 to $24.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE:JXN traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. 1,560,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,261. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,362 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $439,049,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 444,200.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,071,000 after buying an additional 260,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.