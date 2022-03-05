Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Announce -$1.65 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will announce ($1.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.17). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($6.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $543.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.34. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 174,994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,320,000 after buying an additional 726,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after buying an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after buying an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

