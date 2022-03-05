Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOPH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

SOPHiA Genetics stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,889,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

