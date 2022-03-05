Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings per share of ($1.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BATRK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of BATRK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.57. 84,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,200,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.