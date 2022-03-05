Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Globus Medical stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

