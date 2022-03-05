Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $51.93.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 391.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

