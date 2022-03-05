Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $34.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.12 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $55.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $159.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $160.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $204.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $96.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.19.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

