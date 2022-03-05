Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $2.70 EPS

Analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.39. Meta Platforms posted earnings per share of $3.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full-year earnings of $12.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $16.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $22.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.42.

FB opened at $200.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $190.22 and a one year high of $384.33.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,179 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,688,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

