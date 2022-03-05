Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. 570,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 3.54. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

