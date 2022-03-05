Zacks: Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to announce ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,398. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,250 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. H Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,216,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,753,000 after buying an additional 100,511 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,453,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after buying an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

