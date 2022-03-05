Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

EOSE stock opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 144.26% and a negative net margin of 2,701.52%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randall B. Gonzales acquired 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 108,150 shares of company stock valued at $305,151. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 451.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

