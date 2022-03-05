Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Sell

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,243,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 397,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

