Zacks Investment Research Lowers 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.75.

DIBS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,640. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,318 shares of company stock worth $1,069,051.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $87,991,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 58.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 441,026 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 825,434 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $6,550,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 293,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

