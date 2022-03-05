Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after buying an additional 947,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 708.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

