Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.20.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

