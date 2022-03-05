Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Goodwin sold 3,777 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $197,272.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Surgery Partners (SGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.