Zero Trading Down 45.5% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $411,748.78 and $49,092.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.76 or 0.00301100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00075517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00088342 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004936 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,140,090 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

