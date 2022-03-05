Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is a data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company which empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZETA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.89.

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

In other news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 492,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,674,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,920,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

