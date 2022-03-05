Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Short Interest Up 74.4% in February

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ZME traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 153,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Zhangmen Education has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $164.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,503,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education during the second quarter worth about $245,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

