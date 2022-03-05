Zigcoin (ZIG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.24 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $21.78 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00035559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00104211 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

