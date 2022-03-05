Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $801,119.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total transaction of $1,129,888.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.86. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.43 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after purchasing an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

