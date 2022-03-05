Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $157.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $299.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $108.94 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $108.43 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,642,423 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

