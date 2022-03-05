Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zosano Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.17. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.52.
About Zosano Pharma (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
