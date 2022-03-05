Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zosano Pharma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.17. Zosano Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 730.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

