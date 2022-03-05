Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $91 million-$93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.030 EPS.

ZUO stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. Zuora has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 23,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $453,962.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 over the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Zuora by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Zuora by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zuora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.