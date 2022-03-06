$0.07 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Penumbra reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penumbra.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.87. 142,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.90 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.50.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Penumbra by 4.6% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penumbra (PEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.