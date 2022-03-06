-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). Workiva reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

WK stock opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,435,000 after buying an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,434,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

