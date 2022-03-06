$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Infosys reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,424,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

