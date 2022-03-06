$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,731,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,029. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

