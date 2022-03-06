$0.32 EPS Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Ormat Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 279,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $88.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 318,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,628 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

