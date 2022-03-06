$0.38 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. CareTrust REIT posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRE. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,818,000 after purchasing an additional 306,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 628,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.62. 464,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,554. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.14. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.