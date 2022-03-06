$0.43 EPS Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 498,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,924. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $106,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

