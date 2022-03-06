$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.60. Tri Pointe Homes also posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. 1,098,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,270. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

