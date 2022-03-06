-$0.60 EPS Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) to post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.81) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on INMB. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 18.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $5,341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in INmune Bio by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 86,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in INmune Bio by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in INmune Bio by 90.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,953 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

