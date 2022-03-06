$0.87 EPS Expected for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.75. Illumina posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $8.38 on Friday, hitting $323.57. The stock had a trading volume of 768,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,267. Illumina has a twelve month low of $306.66 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.73.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,322 shares of company stock worth $538,659. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

