$1.38 EPS Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after buying an additional 320,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after purchasing an additional 189,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 9,602,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

