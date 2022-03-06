$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.68. NICE posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.51. 210,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,610. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. NICE has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

