11,955 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $413.05 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.14 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.69 and its 200-day moving average is $424.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

