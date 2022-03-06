138,973 Shares in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Sunworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 20.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 237.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 826,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunworks by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,634,000 after buying an additional 879,905 shares during the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $2.24 on Friday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

