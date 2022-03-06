13,914 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,683. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.